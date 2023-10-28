Top track

Cacao Mental - El Loro y la Lora

Cacao Mental

The Factory
Sat, 28 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsSan Martino Buon Albergo
€11.50

Event information

The Factory è felice di annunciare una delle serate più esplosive dell'anno: CACAO MENTAL

Elettro cumbia psichedelica, cerimonia tribale di animismo tecnologico, melting pot di

culture, un paesaggio sonoro ricco come una jungla: la voce dello sciamano, Read more

Presentato da The Factory - La casa degli artisti
Lineup

Cacao Mental

Venue

The Factory

Viale del Lavoro, 7, 37036 San Martino Buon Albergo VR, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

