Top track

Top to Toe

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Fenne Lily

Paper Dress Vintage
Wed, 20 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Top to Toe
Got a code?

Event information

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by Crosstown Concerts. .

Lineup

Fenne Lily

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
180 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs