Eclectrick, Thief Motif, The Rookery

Belltown Yacht Club
Fri, 6 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsSeattle
$15.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Time to get your spooky shoes on! 🕺🏼💃🏻👻

Catch Eclectrick, Thief Motif, and The Rookery on Friday, October 6th!!

Also bringing back @_lightgazer_ to make BYC a mesmerizing acid trip with his live liquid laser show.

Doors at 8pm

This is a 21+ event. Read more

Presented by Belltown Yacht Club.

Lineup

1
Eclectrick, Thief Motif, The Rookery and 1 more

Venue

Belltown Yacht Club

2320 1st Avenue, Seattle, Washington 98121, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

