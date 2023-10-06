DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Time to get your spooky shoes on! 🕺🏼💃🏻👻
Catch Eclectrick, Thief Motif, and The Rookery on Friday, October 6th!!
Also bringing back @_lightgazer_ to make BYC a mesmerizing acid trip with his live liquid laser show.
Doors at 8pm
This is a 21+ event.
