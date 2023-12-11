Top track

'In Comes I': a Winter Celebration

MOTH Club
Mon, 11 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £10

About

'In Comes I': A Winter Celebration featuring Sam Lee, Alice Zawadski and Owen Spafford's Folk Opera 'In Comes I'.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Broadside Hacks.

Lineup

Alice Zawadzki, Sam Lee, Owen Spafford

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Doors open7:30 pm
320 capacity

