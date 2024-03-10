Top track

Rebellion Tour

Astra Kulturhaus
Sun, 10 Mar 2024, 6:30 pm
GigsBerlin
€38.42The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Smile Now Pay Later
About

Madball's Rebellion Tour is back on the road in 2024!
Again with a killer line-up!

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren

Präsentiert von 36 Concerts UG & Co. KG.

Lineup

Sunami, Mindwar, Madball and 2 more

Venue

Astra Kulturhaus

Revaler Str. 99, 10245 Berlin, Germany
Doors open6:30 pm

