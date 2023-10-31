DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Les InsolAntes x Club Fantôme

Ateliers Magelis
Tue, 31 Oct, 9:00 pm
DJAngoulême
From €5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
On va te faire frissonner ! 🕷Pour une nuit seulement, les Insolantes ré-ouvrent les portes du Club Fantôme ! Préparez vos déguisements les plus monstrueux pour une fête endiablée jusqu'à 04h !

00h - Les Soeurs Malsaines, Manon Démon et Couedasse La Shaga Read more

Les InsolAntes

Ateliers Magelis

1 Rue De Saintes, 16000 Angoulême, France
Doors open9:00 pm

