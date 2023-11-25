Top track

Dele Sosimi - You No Fit Touch Am - Medlar Remix

Dele Sosimi & Medlar, Prince Fatty, HîmbaXOneDrum

Downstairs at The Department Store
Sat, 25 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£8

About

Inherit the Earth presents an unmissable evening of Afrobeat, Dub, and House music.

Legendary Afrobeat ambasador Dele Sosimi earned his stripes as a teenager playing keyboard with Fela Kuti & Egypt 80. Dele now joins forces with British House DJ, Medlar, Read more

Inherit the Earth.

Lineup

Dele Sosimi, Prince Fatty

Venue

Downstairs at The Department Store

248 Ferndale Road, Lambeth, London, SW9 8FR, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

