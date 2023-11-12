DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Pizzle and the Sizzle Sisters / Mother Hubbard / gloss / Romaine

PhilaMOCA
Sun, 12 Nov, 8:00 pm
$18.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Pizzle and the Sizzle Sisters return from hiatus with a new EP! Excited to play back in their home, Philly with support from Mother Hubbard, gloss & Romaine!

Pizzle and the Sizzle Sisters : https://www.instagram.com/pizzleandthesizzlesisters/

Mother Hubb

No Covid-19 entry requirements

PhilaMOCA

531 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

