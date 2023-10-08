Top track

FAVELA, Todo Domingo : Season 3 !

Tzar
Sun, 8 Oct, 11:45 pm
PartyParis
About

Favela, todo domingo

Après un mois de vacances bien méritées, Favela ouvre à nouveau ses portes ce dimanche pour une nuit explosive au cœur de Paris. Rejoignez-nous au 94 rue d'Amsterdam, pour une soirée unique qui promet de vous transporter directement d Read more

Présenté par Majors Prod.

Lineup

DJ LS, DJ Luciano

Venue

Tzar

94 Rue D'amsterdam, 75009 Paris, France
Doors open11:45 pm

