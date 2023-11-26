Top track

Domino (feat. Oxia)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Gray Area presents BLUE: OXIA, REBOLLEDO & GUESTS

The Roof at Superior Ingredients
Sun, 26 Nov, 2:00 pm
GigsNew York
From $24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Domino (feat. Oxia)
Got a code?

About

Join us on November 26th as we dive deeper into Gray Area's Blue series! Get ready for an electrifying day-into-night show with OXIA, France's legendary DJ and producer with over two decades of global music mastery, alongside the mesmerizing Rebolledo, Mex Read more

Presented by Gray Area & Superior Ingredients

Lineup

Oxia, Rebolledo

Venue

The Roof at Superior Ingredients

74 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.