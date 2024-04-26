DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

One Night in Nashville

Canvas 1
Fri, 26 Apr 2024, 6:30 pm
GigsManchester
£25.68The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

456 Live presents

One Night in nashville

Canvas 1, Manchester

26 April 2024

This is an 14+ event (Under 18's to be accompanied by an adult)

Presented by 456 Live.

Venue

Canvas 1

CANVAS, 1 Circle Square, 3 Symphony Park, Oxford Rd, Manchester, M1 7FS
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm
500 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.