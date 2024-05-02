Top track

bar italia - Banks

bar italia

Electric Brixton
Thu, 2 May 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

FORM Presents

bar italia

+ Special Guests

This is a 14+ event (U16s accompanied by an adult).

Presented by FORM.

Lineup

bar italia

Venue

Electric Brixton

Town Hall Parade, London SW2 1RJ
Doors open7:00 pm

