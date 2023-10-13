DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tropica Rockers: Afroamerica Project

The Fox & Firkin
Fri, 13 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Topical, Latino, Afro, Brazilian, folkloric vintage to bangers, live music to club night, that’s Tropical Rockers. Aimed strictly at the dancefloor it’s the Fox’s steamy, hot and sexy tropical disco.

Presented by The Fox & Firkin.

Lineup

Cal Jader, Amancai

Venue

The Fox & Firkin

316 Lewisham High St, London SE13 6JZ, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

