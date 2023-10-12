DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Breaux Show

El Cid
Thu, 12 Oct, 7:00 pm
ComedyLos Angeles
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The Breaux Show at El Cid! Doors at 7, Show at 8pm

2 item minimum. patio show

This is an 18+ event

Cecily Breaux
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

El Cid

4212 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

