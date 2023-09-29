DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

GO2Green - Florence

BARGIÙ CLUB @ YellowSquare
Fri, 29 Sept, 5:00 pm
WorkshopFirenze
Selling fast
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Save the date and join our trip to sustainability at GO2Green! Connect with other eco-conscious explorers, learn and have fun at our Talks, Workshops and Quiz Night. Let's reduce our carbon footprint and inspire change along the way. Join us on this journe Read more

Presentato da Yellowsquare Firenze Redi srl.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

BARGIÙ CLUB @ YellowSquare

Viale Francesco Redi 19, 50144 Florence Florence, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.