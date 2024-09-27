Top track

MEUTE - You & Me

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Meute

Troxy
Fri, 27 Sept 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £34.64The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

MEUTE - You & Me
Got a code?

About

Meute is an eleven-piece self-described techno marching band from Germany. The band arranges techno, house and deep house works by well-known DJs, augmenting them with electronic beats created by marching band instruments. In doing so, they seek to "[crea Read more

Presented by Soundcrash.

Lineup

Meute

Venue

Troxy

490 Commercial Road, London E1 0HX
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs