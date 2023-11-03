Top track

Chocolate

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ana Frango Elétrico + Mandarina + Rögne

Supersonic
Fri, 3 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Chocolate
Got a code?

About

***Cette soirée plaira aux fans de... Boogarins, Alice Phoebe Lou & Sorry

ANA FRANGO ELÉTRICO
(Psych pop - Rio De Janeiro, BRA)
RÖGNE
(Rock psychédélique - Paris, FR)
MANDARINA
(French indie pop - Baguette - Paris, FR)

INFORMATIONS IMPORTANTES Read more

Présenté par Supersonic.

Lineup

Ana Frango Elétrico

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.