Rico Mendossa

Padiglione 14 - All'Aperto
Sat, 30 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsCollegno
€8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Rico Mendossa + il Team De rua

Opening Act :

Contest Cup 10100

More Real presenta Season + Special guest

Questo è un evento 16+

Presentato da MAKI A.P.S..

Lineup

Rico Mendossa

Venue

Padiglione 14 - All'Aperto

Corso Pastrengo 51, 10093 Collegno Turin, Italy
Doors open7:30 pm

