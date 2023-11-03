Top track

ENCORE : DJ Heartstring, Faster Horses, Aisha

Transbordeur
Fri, 3 Nov, 11:30 pm
PartyLyon
€23.50

About

Le vendredi 3 novembre c’est la Trance qui sera mise à l’honneur.

Impossible pour nous de passer à côté des incontournables DJ Heartstring.

Le duo berlinois viendra nous présenter ce qu’ils appellent de la Trance Dance Music !

Avec eux les Britanniques

Présenté par Totaal Rez.

Lineup

DJ HEARTSTRING, Faster Horses, Aisha

Venue

Transbordeur

3 Boulevard de Stalingrad, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Doors open11:30 pm

