Bielzin, Mc Poze do Rodo & Mãolee - Do Crime ao Funk (feat. Portugal no beat)

Poze Do Rodo

Sport Club Portuguese Inc
Wed, 22 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJNewark
$30.21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Com expectativa e empolgação, Newark, NJ, está prestes a ser novamente palco de uma noite inesquecível de funk carioca com o retorno triunfal de MC Poze do Rodo. No dia 22 de novembro de 2023, o artista estará de volta à cidade para mais uma etapa de sua t Read more

Presented by Reset Entertainment.

Lineup

Mc Poze do Rodo

Venue

Sport Club Portuguese Inc

55 Prospect Street, Newark, New Jersey 07105, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

