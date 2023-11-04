Top track

CITY OF DUST - 8KAYS Remix

8KAYS, Aname, Beswerda

The Steel Yard
Sat, 4 Nov, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
About

We're excited to welcome a trio of talents to London, all of whom are making their debut's for Parable.

8KAYS needs no introduction, one of the most exciting talents to emerge from Eastern Europe over the past several years, The rising talent from Ukraine Read more

Presented by Parable Music.

Lineup

1
8Kays, anamē, Beswerda

Venue

The Steel Yard

13-16 Allhallows Ln, London EC4R 3UL
Doors open11:00 pm
800 capacity

