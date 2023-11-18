DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

handcrafted tributes "festival tag #3"

studioboerne45
Sat, 18 Nov, 6:30 pm
GigsBerlin
€8.50
About

Handcrafted Tributes is a three-day festival in Berlin, Germany,

taking place November 16-18, 2023 at Boerne Studio and dedicated to the collaboration between Modular Synthesis, Electronic Music and the Stefan Schultze Large Ensemble.

Thus, Max Loderbaue

Präsentiert von Stefan Schultze Large Ensemble.

Lineup

11
Stefan Schultze, Almut Kühne, Peter Ehwald and 11 more

Venue

studioboerne45

Börnestraße 43, 13086 Berlin, Allemagne
Doors open6:30 pm

