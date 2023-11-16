Top track

ChemiQueen x Men Of Munga x Repair To Ruin

Hot Box
Thu, 16 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsChelmsford
£5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Ignition returns to Hot Box for our regular Metal night. This evening features ChemiQueen, Men Of Munga and Repair To Ruin

ChemiQueen formed in 2019 this Essex based band fuse metal and prog with a captivating singer. Their influences are Tool and Deftone Read more

Lineup

Men of Munga

Venue

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

