GHOSTWOMAN

The Hope & Ruin
Thu, 1 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£14.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Despite ‘Hindsight Is 50/50’ being the third album from Ghost Woman in 18 months, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Evan Uschenko believes that this is the first album that “finally captures the true nature of the band”.

Presented by FORM.

11-12 Queens Rd, Brighton BN1 3WA
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

