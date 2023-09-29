Top track

David Walters - Kryé Mwen

Closing de la Digue du large

Digue du Large
Fri, 29 Sept, 7:00 pm
DJMarseille
From €22.50

About

Le closing de la Digue du large avec Borderline DJ, David Walters et Mozambo en DJ set.
Bar & restauration sur place

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.

Présenté par Le Club du Son.

Lineup

David Walters, Mozambo

Venue

Digue du Large

Digue Du Large, Marseille, France
Doors open7:00 pm

