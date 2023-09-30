DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Brother Swan, Easy Sleeper

Gold-Diggers
Sat, 30 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Brother Swan is an indie rock band based in Los Angeles. Known for dynamic live performances, the Gold Diggers club team claims they are “stunning at a safe distance but can be dangerous if you get too close!”. Their debut LP, Loom, unites Chris Matthews’ Read more

Presented by Gold-Diggers.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.