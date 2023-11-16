Top track

Pearl Earl + Yyellow + East End Girls

Supersonic
Thu, 16 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

***Il faut venir si tu es fan de... LA Witch, Death Valley Girls & The Coathangers

PEARL EARL
(Psych rock - Denton, US)
YYELLOW
(Goth rock - Flippin Freaks/Nothing Is Mine - Bordeaux, FR)
EAST END GIRLS
(Psychedelic post-punk - Paris, FR)

Présenté par Supersonic.

Lineup

East End Girls, Pearl Earl

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

