Stone - EP Launch In-Store

Truck Oxford
Sat, 21 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsOxford
From £7.13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

You read it right! We'll be bringing indie-rock up-and-comers and recent Truck Festival alumni STONE in for an in-store performance celebrating the release of new EP 'Punkadonk 2'!, the follow-up to their acclaimed, high-energy debut EP.

Presented by Truck.

Lineup

Stone

Venue

Truck Oxford

101 Cowley Road, Oxford, OX4 1HU, United Kingdom
Doors open6:00 pm

