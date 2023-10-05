DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
// Venus VNR //
Venus VNR est un véritable caméléon de la pop qui s’empare des codes qui l’inspirent pour créer des histoires et des refrains qui prennent aux tripes. Fondé par un ex-Therapie Taxi et signé sur le label de Stupeflip ils cumulent, le groupe
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.