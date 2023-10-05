Top track

Dimanche + Venus VNR

Les Trois Baudets
Thu, 5 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€12

Idéal Turfu
// Venus VNR //

Venus VNR est un véritable caméléon de la pop qui s'empare des codes qui l'inspirent pour créer des histoires et des refrains qui prennent aux tripes. Fondé par un ex-Therapie Taxi et signé sur le label de Stupeflip ils cumulent, le groupe

Présenté par Madline.

Dimanche, Venus VNR

Les Trois Baudets

64 Bd de Clichy, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

