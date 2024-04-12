Top track

Invierno Nuclear

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

VVV [Trippin'you]

Gong
Fri, 12 Apr 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsOviedo
€15.43The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Invierno Nuclear
Got a code?

About

VVV [Trippin'you] en Sala Gong.

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Helsinki Pro.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

VVV [Trippin'you]

Venue

Gong

Calle Julián Cañedo, 33008 Oviedo, Asturias, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.