Dead Poet Society

Brudenell Social Club
Sat, 16 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£15.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Dead Poet Society with support from Ready The Prince @ Brudenell Social Club

This is a 14+ event
Live Nation presents.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Dead Poet Society, Ready The Prince

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

