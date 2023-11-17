DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Filippo Giardina - Cabaret

Capitol
Fri, 17 Nov, 9:00 pm
TheatrePordenone
€28.17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Filippo Giardina

Tutte le età

Presentato da BPM CONCERTI

Lineup

Filippo Giardina

Venue

Capitol

Via G. Mazzini, 60, 33170 Pordenone PN, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm

