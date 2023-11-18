Top track

Summer Pearl + special guests LEVi, Liam Bailey & Visaka

The Lower Third
Sat, 18 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£14.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Playing The Lower Third as part of the EFG London Jazz Festival 2023.

Summer Pearl is a music artist from London, who has been consistent in writing, recording and performing in the UK and around the world since the age of 16. Known for her care-free liv...

Presented by Serious.

Summer-Pearl

The Lower Third

26 Denmark St, London WC2H 8NJ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm

