Top track

Alex Gough - BUSY!

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

J. Caesar & Xander

JuJu's Bar & Stage
Sat, 11 May, 7:00 pm
DJLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Alex Gough - BUSY!
Got a code?

About

We're excited to welcome singer, songwriter & producer J. Caesar for his Juju's debut, bringing through his own unique style of UK soul made for the dance.

House & garage producer Xander will be warming up the decks from 7pm before J. Caeser brings things...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Juju's Bar & Stage.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

JuJu's Bar & Stage

Ely's Yard, 15 Hanbury St, London E1 6QR, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.