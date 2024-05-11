DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
We're excited to welcome singer, songwriter & producer J. Caesar for his Juju's debut, bringing through his own unique style of UK soul made for the dance.
House & garage producer Xander will be warming up the decks from 7pm before J. Caeser brings things...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.