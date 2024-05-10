Top track

Underground X Just Like Heaven Giveaways DanceNite

Grand Star Jazz Club
Fri, 10 May, 9:30 pm
PartyHollywood
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

UNDERGROUND X JUST LIKE HEAVEN GIVEAWAYS DANCE PARTY!!

UNDERGROUND Dance Party w/DJ LARRY G. is FRIDAY! Indie Post-Punk Brit New/DarkWave Goth Madchester Shoegaze 80s - 20s Dance Party

U﻿NDERGROUND - Often Imitated, Never Duplicated.

Head on down to C...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Club Underground.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Grand Star Jazz Club

943 North Broadway, Los Angeles, California 90012, United States
Doors open9:30 pm

