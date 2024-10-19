Top track

Deadletter

Covo Club
Sat, 19 Oct, 9:30 pm
GigsBologna
€18.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About DEADLETTER

Formed in Yorkshire and based in south London, DEADLETTER layer their socially charged post-punk with grit, satire and saxophone. Released in 2022, the band’s debut EP HEAT! – which generously speckles their cynical sound with disco and funk – won praise f Read more

Event information

Provenienti dallo Yorkshire ma ora in pianta stabile a South London, i Deadletter si situano a metà tra la divertente furia dei The Fall e i ritmi sbilenchi dei Talking Heads, in una tensione di ballabile post- punk che esplora il lato più oscuro dell’esis...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione culturale HOVOC.

Lineup

DEADLETTER

Venue

Covo Club

Viale Zagabria, 1, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm

