Piña Festival 2024 - Friday After Show

Villa Ormond
Fri, 9 Aug, 11:59 pm
DJSanremo
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Friday 09.08 - from h00.30 to h04.30

Villa Ormond

Saturday Night After Show - the party moves into centuries-old Villa Ormond .

More info soon.

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Ass. Culturale Adventures Sanremo II.

Venue

Villa Ormond

Corso Felice Cavallotti, 113, 18038 Sanremo IM, Italy
Doors open12:30 am

