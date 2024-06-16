Top track

Hesitation Theme and Variation Blues

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Marisa Anderson

The Green Room at Crosstown Arts
Sun, 16 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsMemphis
$24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Hesitation Theme and Variation Blues
Got a code?

About

Marisa Anderson channels the history of the guitar and stretches the boundaries of tradition. Her deeply original work applies elements of minimalism, electronic music, drone and 20th century classical music to compositions based on blues, jazz, gospel and...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Crosstown Arts.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Green Room at Crosstown Arts

1350 Concourse Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee 38104, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.