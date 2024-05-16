Top track

Stevi Daft - Vertigo

Stevi Daft's Birthday Bash Show

The Virgil
Thu, 16 May, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
Free

About

Live Music By:

  • STEVI DAFT
  • AGENDER
  • WILD YAWP
This is an 21+ event
Presented by Stevi Daft
Lineup

AGENDER, WILD YAWP, Stevi Daft

Venue

The Virgil

4519 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

