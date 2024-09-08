Top track

Eric Vloeimans & Will Holshouser w/ Kinan Azmeh

DROM
Sun, 8 Sept, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
$23.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Eric Vloeimans & Will Holshouser

An adventurous trumpet and accordion duo, Eric and Will play evocative original compositions that draw on sounds from jazz, classical and folk music: rich harmonies, catchy melodies, and energetic improvising span the rang...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by DROM.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

DROM

85 Avenue A, New York, NY 10009, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

