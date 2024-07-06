DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Barac

E1
Sat, 6 Jul, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Barac is reshaping Romania's minimal house scene, moving away from the traditional "Romanian sound" towards a more melodic and textured approach. Born in Miercurea Ciuc and based in Bucharest, Barac's music has evolved from his early dancefloor-focused rel...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by E1 London.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Barac, Ashoju

Venue

E1

110 Pennington St, St Katharine's & Wapping, London E1W 2BB, UK
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.