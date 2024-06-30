DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Stand-up Philosophy is a night of stand-up comedians and experts exploring big ideas through comedy.
"Ingenius" ★★★★ - Binge Fringe Featuring Alex Farrow: "Packs a philosophical punch"- The Student (★★★★★). "Fans of philosopher of the mind, Thomas Nagel w...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.