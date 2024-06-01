DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
Vivid People is coming to Brighton! Join us on our first 80s & 90s weekender in the seaside city! We have a massive 2 day event planned with some legends joining us, including Grant Nelson, Brandon Block, Alex P, and Ronnie Herel!
Step into a time capsule...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs