Back to the 90's and 00's!

Scala
Sat, 22 Jun, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
£3.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Milkshake Presents: Back To The 90's & 00's!

London’s ORIGINAL Nostalgic Party 😍

SATURDAY JUNE 22ND 2024 🎉

Live from the legendary SCALA LONDON

Tickets are out NOW FROM £3! ⭐

DO YOU LOVE ALL THINGS RETRO AND THROWBACK?! 😍

Well BACK TO 90'S & 00's...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Milkshake
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Doors open10:00 pm
Event ends5:00 am
800 capacity
