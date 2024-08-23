Top track

The Wailers

Leas Cliff Hall
Fri, 23 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsFolkestone
£34.11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Embark on an unparalleled musical odyssey with The Wailers as they announce their 2024 UK Tour, commemorating the anniversary of Bob Marley and The Wailer’ iconic album “Legend.” This year, the iconic reggae band celebrates not just the timeless appeal of...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Bakery Boy Music
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Wailers

Venue

Leas Cliff Hall

The Leas, Folkestone, Folkestone, England CT20 2EF, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

