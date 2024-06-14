DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Luna in Pesci

La Marbrerie
Fri, 14 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsMontreuil
€14.33
La chanteuse parisienne Cléa Vincent et le chanteur milanais, parisien d’adoption, Roberto Cicogna, s’associent pour organiser les soirées “Luna in Pesci” (Lune en poisson), dont la programmation éclectique mélange des groupes français avec des groupes ita...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par La Marbrerie.
Lineup

POL, Emma Nolde, Cléa Vincent DJ SET

Venue

La Marbrerie

21 Rue Alexis Lepere, 93100 Montreuil, France
Doors open7:00 pm

