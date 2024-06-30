Top track

Staples Jr. Singers

Band on the Wall
Sun, 30 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£28.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Direct from Aberdeen, Mississippi, USA

STAPLES JR. SINGERS

"Passionate songs of the civil rights struggle that can finally hit a deserved bigger audience" Daily Express

"Music that deserves your attention" UNCUT

"Dancing-in-the-aisles jubilation" MOJO...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by AGMP.
Lineup

Staples Jr. Singers

Venue

Band on the Wall

25 Swan St, The Northern Quarter, Manchester M4 5JZ
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

