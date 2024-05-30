Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bloom / Daundry / Scam Likely / Vatos Tristes

Cobra Lounge
Thu, 30 May, 6:00 pm
$15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Cobra Lounge presents...

Bloom
Daundry
Scam Likely
Vatos Tristes

$15 ADV // $18.50 DOS - All Ticket prices inclusive of taxes and fees. What you see is what you pay, no surprises later.

All Ages
Presented by Cobra Lounge.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Bloom, Daundry, Scam Likely and 1 more

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Doors open 6:00 pm

