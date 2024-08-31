DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Haunt w/ Savage Master

The Divebar
Sat, 31 Aug, 8:00 pm
From $13.91The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
HAUNT and SAVAGE MASTER return to Las Vegas Saturday August 31st for an epic night of heavy metal!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Pulsar Presents.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Savage Master, Haunt

The Divebar

4110 South Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas, Nevada 89119, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

