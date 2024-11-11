DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dopelord + Red Sun Atacama + Guest

Petit Bain
Mon, 11 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Dopelord a sorti l'EP "Reality Dagger" en 2021 avant de se lancer dans la préparation de leur plus audacieuse déclaration à ce jour. En octobre 2023, leur cinquième album "Songs for Satan" intronise le puissant quatuor comme l'un des plus lourds et fidèles...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Petit Bain & 3C.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dopelord, Red Sun Atacama

Venue

Petit Bain

7 Port de la Gare, 75013 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.